Capcom Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak vince il premio Grand Award e Resident Evil 4 vince il premio Award for Excellence all'evento Games of the Year Division durante i Japan Game Awards: 2023!

Dragon’s Dogma 2 vince il premio nella Future Division

OSAKA, Giappone: Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) ha oggi annunciato che Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak ha vinto il premio Grand Award, mentre Resident Evil 4 ha vinto il premio Award for Excellence all'evento Games of the Year Division durante i Japan Game Awards: 2023 (organizzati dalla Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association), mentre Dragon’s Dogma 2 ha vinto un premio nella categoria Future Division. I premi sono stati annunciati al Tokyo Game Show 2023, che si è tenuto dal 21 al 24 settembre.

Capcom Public Relations & Investor Relations Section

Daniel Levine

+81-6-6920-3623

daniel-levine@capcom.com

Yoshiko Ikeda

+81-6-6920-3623

yoshiko-ikeda@capcom.com

Fonte: Business Wire