ISDA e Ant International guidano un nuovo rapporto del settore sull'utilizzo delle passività bancarie tokenizzate per il regolamento in valuta e i pagamenti transfrontalieri nell'ambito del Project Guardian

Autore: Business Wire
Pubblicato il: 03/07/2025
SINGAPORE: La International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) e la Ant International hanno guidato il gruppo industriale Project Guardian FX per creare un nuovo rapporto per implementare passività bancarie tokenizzate e un ledger condiviso in pagamenti transfrontalieri e un pagamento in valuta estera (FX).
Fonte: Business Wire