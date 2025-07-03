ISDA e Ant International guidano un nuovo rapporto del settore sull'utilizzo delle passività bancarie tokenizzate per il regolamento in valuta e i pagamenti transfrontalieri nell'ambito del Project Guardian

Il rapporto parte dalla tecnologia ledger condivisa e dall'industria del settore dei co-leader e dei membri del workstream del Project Guardian FX

Comprende i principi proposti per utilizzare le passività bancarie tokenizzate e i libri mastri condivisi per guidare l'adozione della tokenizzazione da parte del settore e consentire un pagamento FX in tempo reale, 24/7, riducendo i costi per le aziende a livello globale

SINGAPORE: La International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) e la Ant International hanno guidato il gruppo industriale Project Guardian FX per creare un nuovo rapporto per implementare passività bancarie tokenizzate e un ledger condiviso in pagamenti transfrontalieri e un pagamento in valuta estera (FX).

Fonte: Business Wire