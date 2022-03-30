Ecco la top 10 delle canzoni piu' belle e amate dei videogiochi

Le canzoni dei videogiochi possono essere epiche come il videogioco stesso.

Non sorprende che artisti come Paul McCartney, Nine Inch Nails e David Bowie abbiano creato la colonna sonora di alcuni giochi iconici - gli awards BAFTA in Inghilterra hanno persino la loro categoria dedicata a questo mondo!



Per celebrare il contributo alla musica dei videoghioci,

Ebuyer

ha utilizzato i dati di streaming di Spotify per rivelare la loro top 10. L'elenco completo è il seguente:







Classifica Videogioco Canzone Numero di streams 1 Minecraft ‘Sweden’ – C418 85,301,159 2 Halo 2 ‘Blow Me Away’ – Breaking Benjamin 60,129,439 3 Doom ‘Rip and Tear’ – Mick Gordon 46,812,005 4 Call Of Duty: Black Ops ‘115’ – Treyarch Sounds (Brian Tuey, James McCawley, Kevin Sherwood) 44,003,938 5 The Last Of Us ‘The Choice’ – Gustavo Santaolalla, Alan Umstead 37,738,701 6 Grand Theft Auto V ‘Sleepwalking’ – The Chain Gang of 1974 34,487,217 7 Assassin’s Creed 2 ‘Ezio’s Family’ Jesper Kyd 28,701,166 8 God Of War ‘God of War’ – Bear McCreary 24,730,125 9 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim ‘ Dragonborn – Jeremy Soule 24,635,928 10 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ‘Geralt of Rivia’ – Marcin Przybylowicz 20,164,882



Ad aggiudicarsi l'ambito primo posto è Minecraft 'Sweden' del compositore tedesco Daniel Rosenfield, con ben 85 milioni di streams. Ma sono i giochi di azione-avventura e di ruolo hanno dominato la top 10 tra cui Assassin's Creed, The Last of Us e Skyrim.

Tuttavia, alcune canzoni storiche mancano! La leggendaria colonna sonora di Final Fantasy del compositore giapponese Nobuo Uematsu non è riuscita a entrare nella top 10! Persino Super Mario manca...

