Ecco la top 10 delle canzoni piu' belle e amate dei videogiochi

Ebuyer ha creato una lista delle 10 canzoni nei videogiochi più ascoltate. ‘Sweden’ di Minecraft creata dal compositore tedesco Daniel Rosenfeld, occupa il primo posto con ben 85 milioni di stream.
Autore: Redazione BitCity
Pubblicato il: 17/05/2022
|Classifica
|Videogioco
|Canzone
|Numero di streams
|1
|Minecraft
|‘Sweden’ – C418
|85,301,159
|2
|Halo 2
|‘Blow Me Away’ – Breaking Benjamin
|60,129,439
|3
|Doom
|‘Rip and Tear’ – Mick Gordon
|46,812,005
|4
|Call Of Duty: Black Ops
|‘115’ – Treyarch Sounds (Brian Tuey, James McCawley, Kevin Sherwood)
|44,003,938
|5
|The Last Of Us
|‘The Choice’ – Gustavo Santaolalla, Alan Umstead
|37,738,701
|6
|Grand Theft Auto V
|‘Sleepwalking’ – The Chain Gang of 1974
|34,487,217
|7
|Assassin’s Creed 2
|‘Ezio’s Family’ Jesper Kyd
|28,701,166
|8
|God Of War
|‘God of War’ – Bear McCreary
|24,730,125
|9
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|‘Dragonborn – Jeremy Soule
|24,635,928
|10
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|‘Geralt of Rivia’ – Marcin Przybylowicz
|20,164,882