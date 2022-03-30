Newsletter Cerca
Ecco la top 10 delle canzoni piu' belle e amate dei videogiochi

Ebuyer ha creato una lista delle 10 canzoni nei videogiochi più ascoltate. ‘Sweden’ di Minecraft creata dal compositore tedesco Daniel Rosenfeld, occupa il primo posto con ben 85 milioni di stream.

Autore: Redazione BitCity

Pubblicato il: 17/05/2022

Gaming
Le canzoni dei videogiochi possono essere epiche come il videogioco stesso. Non sorprende che artisti come Paul McCartney, Nine Inch Nails e David Bowie abbiano creato la colonna sonora di alcuni giochi iconici - gli awards BAFTA in Inghilterra hanno persino la loro categoria dedicata a questo mondo!
Per celebrare il contributo alla musica dei videoghioci, Ebuyer  ha utilizzato i dati di streaming di Spotify per rivelare la loro top 10. L'elenco completo è il seguente: 
Classifica Videogioco Canzone Numero di streams
1 Minecraft ‘Sweden’ – C418 85,301,159
2 Halo 2 ‘Blow Me Away’ – Breaking Benjamin 60,129,439
3 Doom ‘Rip and Tear’ – Mick Gordon 46,812,005
4 Call Of Duty: Black Ops ‘115’ – Treyarch Sounds (Brian Tuey, James McCawley, Kevin Sherwood) 44,003,938
5 The Last Of Us ‘The Choice’ – Gustavo Santaolalla, Alan Umstead 37,738,701 
6 Grand Theft Auto V ‘Sleepwalking’ – The Chain Gang of 1974 34,487,217
7 Assassin’s Creed 2 ‘Ezio’s Family’ Jesper Kyd 28,701,166
8 God Of War ‘God of War’ – Bear McCreary  24,730,125
9 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Dragonborn – Jeremy Soule 24,635,928
10 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ‘Geralt of Rivia’ – Marcin Przybylowicz 20,164,882
  
Ad aggiudicarsi l'ambito primo posto è Minecraft 'Sweden' del compositore tedesco Daniel Rosenfield, con ben 85 milioni di streams. Ma sono i giochi di azione-avventura e di ruolo hanno dominato la top 10 tra cui Assassin's Creed, The Last of Us e Skyrim.
Tuttavia, alcune canzoni storiche mancano! La leggendaria colonna sonora di Final Fantasy del compositore giapponese Nobuo Uematsu non è riuscita a entrare nella top 10! Persino Super Mario manca... 

